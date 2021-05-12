The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., May 12, 2021

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5:30 p.m.: Missouri at Mississippi State ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Toronto at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Washington MLB

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Boston MLB

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle OR Miami at Arizona MLB

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix TNT

Golf

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis NHL

Soccer, NCAA women’s tournament

3 p.m.: Virginia vs. Florida State ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Santa Clara vs. North Carolina ESPN2

Soccer, men

9:55 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Aston Villa NBC Sports

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dort. ESPN2

12:10 p.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Manchester United NBC Sports

Softball, college

5 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12

7 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona Pac-12

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM

Events subject to change

