On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., May 12, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5:30 p.m.: Missouri at Mississippi State ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Toronto at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Washington MLB
12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Boston MLB
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle OR Miami at Arizona MLB
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix TNT
Golf
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Betfred British Masters Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis NHL
Soccer, NCAA women’s tournament
3 p.m.: Virginia vs. Florida State ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Santa Clara vs. North Carolina ESPN2
Soccer, men
9:55 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Aston Villa NBC Sports
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dort. ESPN2
12:10 p.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Manchester United NBC Sports
Softball, college
5 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12
7 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona Pac-12
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane vs. Vancouver 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.