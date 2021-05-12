Former Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz was fired illegally, preliminary state investigation concludes

Evidence suggests that Spokane Regional Health District Administrator Amelia Clark violated state law by firing Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz before he received a hearing, according to a preliminary state Board of Health investigation released this week.

Clark’s removal of Lutz, who was hired in 2017 and had led Spokane County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, immediately sparked confusion among community members and even Spokane Board of Health members.

For days, it was unclear who was the county’s health officer as Lutz and Clark issued conflicting statements about whether the former had been asked to resign or been fired.

Washington law says that a health officer cannot be removed until after notice is given and there is an opportunity for a hearing before the board that appointed them. The Spokane Board of Health has the jurisdictional authority to hire and fire the health officer, according to their own bylaws.

The preliminary investigation found evidence that Clark both removed Lutz as the health officer and that Lutz was not given notice or an opportunity for a hearing before she did.

Ultimately, the State Board of Health will have to decide whether or not Clark violated state law based on this investigation and a further hearing, if they think that is warranted. The State Board of Health will meet on May 27 to discuss the report and potential next steps.

On October 29, 2020 it is “undisputed” that Lutz was never given notice or an opportunity for a hearing before his meeting with Clark and Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick, who was the Spokane Board of Health chair at the time, according to the report.

Instead, Clark handed Lutz a severance package that listed Oct. 29 as his last day, took his keys, cellphone and laptop and told him to contact the human resources department for the rest of his belongings. Wick escorted him out of the building after this meeting. Clark sent an email to the SRHD team that alerted them that Lutz’ last day was Oct. 29.

Clark does not plan to comment on the report, and Kelli Hawkins, public information officer with the district, directed all questions to the Spokane Board of Health’s attorney.

On Oct. 30, the health district held a chaotic press conference that failed to resolve confusion surrounding Lutz’s departure. Lutz was placed on administrative leave retroactively but did not resign and then the Spokane Board of Health ultimately fired him after a hearing on Nov. 5.

The State Board of Health authorized this preliminary investigation after receiving two complaints, one from former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart and another from local medical ethicist Maria Howard, about the potential unlawful firing of Lutz.

The State Board of Health hired Karen Sutherland, a Seattle-based attorney, to conduct the preliminary investigation. Sutherland’s 52-page preliminary investigation was released online this week in materials posted in advance of the State Board of Health meeting on May 27 to discuss the report.

Sutherland interviewed Clark; Lutz; Wick; Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs; former Secretary of Health Dr. John Wiesman; Lyndia Wilson, division director at the health district who recently announced her retirement; and Sue Winters, the human resources director at the health district. She also reviewed various emails and documents as a part of her investigation.

The State Board has a narrow scope in its investigation distilled to a single question: whether Clark “refused or neglected to obey or enforce” state law when terminating Lutz.

On May 27, the State Board of Health will meet to discuss the investigation, after Sutherland presents her findings. They have a few options.

The State Board can request more information and take no action. They can determine that no violation of the law occurred and dismiss the complaints, or they can determine that a violation of state law may have occurred and schedule a hearing with Clark.

It is only if the State Board of Health decides to bring Clark in for a hearing that they will determine if she is guilty of failing to obey or enforce state law.

If the State Board elects to have a hearing and they find that Clark violated the law, they can remove her from her position, although this is not required. The State Board can also direct Clark to “remedy the failure,” but this could not include re-hiring Lutz, since she cannot hire or fire a health officer in her role.

Beggs told The Spokesman-Review Wednesday that he is limited in what he is allowed to say and has been told to direct questions to the board’s attorney.

He said he was “not surprised” by the preliminary findings.

“It seemed to capture all the information I had that I’m allowed to share publicly,” Beggs said. “I will support the state board of health in continuing their process until it is concluded and then based on all the information, I will provide my opinion.”

Reporter Adam Shanks contributed to this report.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community.