Top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert to start for Mariners on Thursday

By Scott Hanson Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Mariners fans were already anticipating the debut of a touted prospect Thursday night.

Now it will be two.

Outfielder Jarred Kelenic, who The Seattle Times confirmed earlier this week would be called up to the majors for Thursday’s game at home against Cleveland, will be joined by the team’s top pitching prospect: right-handed starter Logan Gilbert.

Gilbert will start Thursday’s game for the Mariners, an MLB source confirmed.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that the Mariners were considering calling up Gilbert to start Friday’s game against Cleveland. The timetable was moved up a day.

Not that Mariners manager Scott Servais was willing to talk about it before Wednesday’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“No, not quite ready,” Servais said when asked if he was ready to announce his starter for Thursday. “Any of the roster stuff, maybe talk about it postgame.”

But was he positive he didn’t want to talk about it?

“I’m pretty positive,” he said. “I know the game will be in Seattle, I know the starter will have a Mariners uniform on, I know we’ll have a nice crowd. … I just don’t know who is going to be in that uniform quite yet.”

Chris Flexen was scheduled to start Thursday. His start could be pushed back a day.

Gilbert, who was taken No. 14 overall by Seattle in the 2018 MLB draft, made one appearance for the Rainiers, allowing one run and striking out four in five innings on Friday.

Gilbert, 24, starred at Stetson before joining the Mariners’ organization.

He was 10-5 with three teams – Double-A and Single-A – in 2019, with a 2.13 ERA. He struck out 165 and walked 33.

Note

Servais said “Tommy John surgery is in the mix” for right-handed pitcher Ljay Newsome, who was hurt in Saturday’s game against Texas and was placed on the injured list Sunday.

“There might be some other ways to go … and he has not made a decision,” Servais said. “Like anybody would be, he was bummed out.”