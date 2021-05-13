Eastern Washington’s Eric Barriere named top offensive player by FCS ADA

Staff and news services

One day after being named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere added another honor to his growing collection Thursday.

Barriere was named NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Offensive Player of the Year as selected by the FCS Athletic Director’s Association. Barriere was also one of just 11 players named to the FCS ADA All-America team.

Barriere is the fourth Eagle to be named to the squad in its eight years of existence. The last was kicker Roldan Alcobendas in 2018. Current NFL wide receiver Cooper Kupp also earned the offensive player of the year honor in 2015 and 2016.

The redshirt senior quarterback is one of three candidates (Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut and VMI receiver Jakob Herres) for the Walter Payton award, which goes to the top offensive player in the FCS. That award will be announced Saturday.

Barriere was also named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He

threw for 2,439 yards with 19 TDs, while completing 183 of 296 attempts this season. He added 144 rushing yards and a TD for the Eagles