Thu., May 13, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro, Oregon, 7:05 p.m. College: Pac-12: Washington State at USC, Washington at Arizona, both 6 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 6 p.m. NWC Tournament in Forest Grove, Oregon: Whitworth vs. Pacific Lutheran, 10 a.m.
High school: GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, Lewis and Clark at University, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, all 4 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, Blue Mountain at North Idaho, both 7:30 p.m.
College women: NWAC: Yakima Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, Blue Mountain at North Idaho, both 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
High school: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, 2 p.m.; Mead vs. Lewis and Clark at Dwight Merkel, 3:30; Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, University at Cheney, both 4.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
College men and women: NWAC round-robin at Spokane CC.
High school: GSL: 4A/3A championships at Mt. Spokane, 2A championships at East Valley, both noon.
Track and field
College: Pac-12 Championships in Los Angeles, Big Sky Championships in Ogden, Utah, both 10 a.m.; NWC Championships in Forest Grove, Oregon, 10:30.
High school: GSL: 4A/3A Championships at Central Valley, 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
College: NWAC: North Idaho at Blue Mountain (DH), 5 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 8:30 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 8:30 a.m.
