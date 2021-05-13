Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Ceiling blaze caused by bathroom fan, large shop fire keep firefighters busy

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Fires were front and center this week in the area, as the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a shop fire on a vacant property and a ceiling fire caused by a bathroom fan.

The shop fire was reported at 1229 N. Flora Road by residents of a neighboring apartment complex at 9:25 p.m. on May 5. The large shop was fully on fire when crews arrived, and the nearby home was showing heat damage, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy.

The fire was kept from spreading to the house and a small grass fire was put out. The home was determined to be vacant. The shop was destroyed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A family in the 12900 block of East Saltese Road noticed an electrical smell and heat in their bathroom ceiling at 2:40 a.m. on May 5. Smoke was coming from the eaves of the home when crews arrived. The fire was contained to the bathroom ceiling and was determined to have been caused by the ceiling fan.

Other calls May 3-9

May 3: A smoldering fire was reported in a trash can at a bus stop in the 2700 block of North Argonne Road at 7:59 p.m. A crew doused the garbage can with water and put the fire out.

May 7: A doughnut fryer fire was reported at Hello Sugar on Harvest Parkway at 5:25 a.m. The fire had been put out by the time crews arrived. A two-vehicle crash was reported at 16th Avenue and Dishman Mica Road at 10:15 a.m. A small car hit a box truck and the truck rolled on its side. The car hit a power pole and went through a residential fence. The driver and passenger in the car had serious injuries and the passenger had to be cut from the vehicle. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was on scene. Two overturned kayaks were reported in the Spokane River near the Denny Ashlock Bridge at 11:55 a.m. A witness reported seeing two people falling off the kayaks. Crews searched the area and found where the two apparently left the river, leaving their life jackets on shore. One kayak was retrieved from the river. An accident involving a school bus was reported at 6:41 p.m. in the 9100 block of East Empire Way. The three-vehicle crash was blocking several lanes of Argonne Road. Several people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

May 8: A vehicle fire was reported near Exit 285 on Interstate 90 at 7:09 a.m. The engine hood release was broken, so a crew cut open the hood with a circular saw so the fire could be put out. A power line was snagged and pulled down by a truck with a raised hydraulic bed in the 3600 block of Spokane Industrial Park Road at 7:48 a.m. The bed had been lowered by the time crews arrived and the power line was draped over the truck, trapping the driver inside. The road was shut down until Avista responded. A small grass fire was reported in the area of Second Avenue and Elizabeth Road at 1:03 p.m. Neighbors were pouring water on the fire when crews arrived. A person was reported to be stuck in a motorized wheelchair in the bushes behind Safeway in the 14000 block of East Sprague at 1:49 p.m. The man said he was trying to take a shortcut to the store and got stuck. The crew was able to free him.

May 9: A dumpster fire was reported in the 11000 block of East Third Avenue at 6:53 p.m. Crews put the fire out. A brush fire was reported in the 3400 block of South Bowdish at 9:09 p.m. Several 7-foot-tall bushes had apparently caught on fire and crews arrived to find a neighbor spraying them down. Crews put additional water on the bushes to make sure the fire was out.

By the numbers: Firefighters responded to 392 calls the week of May 3-9, including 322 calls for emergency medical services. Additional responses included 16 car crashes, a call for a garage fire that turned out to be chimney smoke, children accidentally locked inside two separate cars, a CO alarm that was triggered by a faulty stove while the residents were baking bread and numerous false fire alarms.

Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com