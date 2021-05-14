Menu
UPDATED: Fri., May 14, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro, Oregon, 7:05 p.m.
College: Pac-12: Washington State at USC, 2 p.m.; Washington at Arizona, 6. WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 3 p.m.
High school: GSL: East Valley at Shadle Park, North Central at West Valley, Rogers at Clarkston, Othello at Pullman, all noon.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend, 4 p.m.
College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend, 2 p.m.
Football
Indoor Football League: Frisco at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Rowing
College women: WCC Championships in Vancouver, Washington, 8:40 a.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: North Idaho at Columbia Basin, 2:15 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:15.
College women: NWAC: North Idaho at Columbia Basin, noon.
High school boys: GSL: East Valley at Pullman, 10 a.m.; North Central at Othello, 1 p.m.; West Valley vs. Shadle Park at Dwight Merkel, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m. NWAC: Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 1 p.m.
Tennis
College men and women: NWAC round-robin at Spokane CC.
High school: GSL: 4A/3A championships at Mt. Spokane, 2A championships at East Valley, both noon.
Track and field
College: Pac-12 Championships in Los Angeles, 2 p.m. Big Sky Championships in Ogden, Utah, 8:30 a.m.
High school: GSL: 2A championship at West Valley, 1:45 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 7:30 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 7:30 a.m.
