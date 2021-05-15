College baseball: Mason Marenco’s 4 RBIs leads Gonzaga past Portland

From staff reports

Mason Marenco hit a three-run home run in the first inning, sparking visiting Gonzaga to a 6-3 victory over Portland on Saturday.

The second baseman added his fourth RBI with a sacrifice fly in the third inning as the Bulldogs (29-13, 16-4 West Coast Conference) jumped on Pilots starter Bradley McVay early.

Zags starter William Kempner earned the win, allowing three runs on three hits in 4⅓ innings. Reliever Mitchell Spellacy shut down the Pilots (22-23, 13-10), striking out six and allowing just one hit in 4⅔ innings to earn the save.

Tyler Rando added two hits and scored three runs for GU.

USC 3, Washington State 2: Catcher Garret Guillemette had an RBI double and scored a run as the Trojans (22-21, 10-13 Pac-12) held off the Cougars (23-22, 10-16) in Los Angeles.

Trailing 3-0 in the seventh, Jake Meyer had an RBI single and Kodie Kolden walked in a run for WSU. The Cougars couldn’t move across the tying run with the bases loaded.

Zane Mills allowed seven hits and struck out six in 6⅓ innings for WSU.