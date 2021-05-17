COVID-19 vaccine clinics at local high schools offering Pfizer this week

Kids and teenagers can get the Pfizer vaccine this week at multiple clinics, including some being offered at local high schools. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only vaccine available to kids and teenagers ages 12 to 17. Those who are 18 years old and older can get any of the three vaccines available in Spokane County.

The Spokane Regional Health District is hosting several clinics with the Pfizer vaccine this week at local high schools, and appointments are still available. Vaccines are free, and to schedule an appointment you can visit the state’s vaccine locator website or call (833) VAX-HELP, then press #.

Free transportation to and from vaccine appointments is available through the Spokane Transit Authority, Lyft or Uber.

So far, 38% of Spokane County’s total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 48% of the population over the age of 16 has received at least one dose, according to state data as of May 15.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two additional deaths.

There h ave been 629 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County.

There are 72 people hospitalized for the virus in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 86 new cases over the weekend and on Monday.

There are 32 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

