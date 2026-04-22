‘We owe it to him and his family to never forget’: North Spokane bridge renamed in honor of fallen firefighter

An image of Lieutenant Cody Traber, who served 18 years with Spokane County Fire District No. 9 before falling to his death responding to a wildland fire in August 2021, is photographed at a memorial site under the U.S. Highway 395 bridge over Wandermere Road on Wednesday at 13480 N. Wandermere Rd., in Spokane. The Washington Transportation Commission voted Wednesday to rename the bridge in honor of Traber. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Lt. Paramedic Cody Scott Traber went above and beyond to help his fellow first responders during his 18 years of service in Spokane County Fire District 9.

Matthew Vinci, the district’s fire chief, said Wednesday that he has come to learn the kind of “leader and person” Traber was.

Lt. Cody Traber, an 18-year veteran of Spokane County Fire District No. 9, died while on the scene of a brush fire in 2021. (Spokane County Fire District No. 9)

“He was known for his calm presence under pressure, his unwavering commitment to patient care and his willingness to mentor and train others,” Vinci said. “His dedication to the fire service, his passion for taking care of his team and his commitment to his wonderful family continue to live on through the men and women of Fire District 9, who honor his legacy every day.”

The Washington State Transportation Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to rename the bridge where Traber died in his honor. The Washington State Department of Transportation will erect signage reflecting the new name “as soon as possible,” according to the resolution adopted by the commission.

“In the fire service, we hold a sacred commitment to never forget those who make the ultimate sacrifice,” Vinci said. “Naming this bridge in Cody’s honor ensures that that commitment is upheld in a meaningful and lasting way. Our Fire District will never forget Lt. Cody Traber.”

Traber was hired at the district months after Nathan Jeffries, now the assistant fire chief, and they formed an instant bond when “all eyes were on the two new hires.” Traber was known for trying to get his fellow firefighters to parties, days at the lake or to help with home or car repairs or for other occasions.

“That is just who Cody was,” Jeffries said. “It speaks to his personal character and how he treated everyone. He wanted to help, and he cared about everyone around him.”

Jeffries estimated that, as a drillmaster for the Rattlesnake Ridge Recruit School, Traber trained more than 700 volunteers, many of whom have gone on to serve as full-time firefighters throughout the state.

Firefighters carry the body of 18-year career firefighter Lt. Cody Traber into Heritage Funeral Home during a procession on Aug. 31, 2021, in Spokane. (Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-R)

“This was not ordered for Cody to do this,” Jeffries said. “This was additional duties he took on because he wanted to, and he wanted to serve.”

It’s a legacy of service his friends, family and colleagues want to make sure is remembered nearly five years after Traber died in the line of duty.

While responding to reports of a brush fire on Aug. 26, 2021, Traber fell from a bridge while trying to get a better vantage of a reported brush fire in the area of U.S. Highway 395 and Wandermere Road.

Traber, 41, is survived by his wife, Allisyn, and four children.

Firefighters stand at attention during a formal procession for 18-year career firefighter Lt. Cody Traber, who died in the line of duty, to Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Spokane, Wash. On Aug. 26, 2021, Spokane County Fire District 9, Engine 92, was dispatched to a call and Traber fell from the a bridge while attempting to gain a better vantage point. (Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-R)

Prior to joining District 9, Traber served with Stevens County Fire District 1, Cheney Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 4, and the Arcadia district of the Washington Department of Natural Resources, which includes Spokane County.

Traber came from a family committed to public service. His father served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and later became a volunteer firefighter and public school teacher, his mother Sharon worked as a public school teacher and his sister retired as a senior officer in the Coast Guard after 28 years of service.

“They’re humble, service-oriented people, and that is where Cody developed his character, work ethic and commitment to others from,” Steve Adler, Traber’s brother in law, said Wednesday. “The attributes that are worthy of recognition.”

Following his death, Traber’s name was etched into a stone memorial outside Fire District 9 to honor those who have died in the line of duty and a memorial was created at the site of his death.

Adler said while there had been other services in recognition of Traber, renaming the bridge in his honor “is different.”

“It does not require a trip to a memorial. Instead, it becomes quiet, consistent acknowledgement as people pass through the area,” Adler said. “One that over time, serves as a steady reminder of Cody, the type of person he was, and a subtle reminder of service and sacrifice of first responders across the state.”

Lee Bolding, a previous president of the Washington Fire Commissioners Association, said while firefighters know the risks that come with their job, “we never expect it to happen to us.”

“Lt. Cody Traber gave the ultimate sacrifice to the citizens of the state that day, and we owe it to him and his family to never forget,” Bolding said.

Bobby Shindelar, Division Chief for Spokane County Fire District 9 wore a black mourning band over his badge photographed after he spoke during a press conference on Aug. 30, 2021, at Spokane County Fire District 9 in Mead, after Lt. Cody Traber was killed in the line of duty at on Aug. 26, 2021, while answering a fire call in north Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

The request was personal for several members of the commission, who said they have family that serve as first responders. Kelly Fukai, a member of the commission from Spokane County, said as a sister of a firefighter, she appreciates the daily sacrifice firefighters make.

“I’m proud that we get to do this naming,” Fukai said Wednesday. “And again I can’t say enough about my deep gratitude for you all.”