All Washington counties now in Phase 3

All counties, including Ferry and Whitman which were previously in Phase 2, are now in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan.

The whole state will remain in this phase until June 30, unless 70% of state residents 16 and older get one dose of a vaccine before then.

This means restaurants and stores can be open at 50% capacity and allow those who are fully vaccinated to not wear masks, should they choose to allow that. Businesses are allowed to keep mask mandates if they choose to.

The decision to keep all counties in Phase 3 was based on statewide data that shows case counts and COVID activity declining.

In Spokane County, COVID-19 case rates still haven’t decline, however.

On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District released data that shows the most recent case rate is higher than it was last week.

There are 287 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, up from 278 cases per 100,000 residents recorded the week prior.

Hospitalizations are beginning to decrease, however, from a rate of more than 10 per 100,000 residents in the last week to nearly eight hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the county.

The majority of cases in Spokane County this month have been in kids, teens and young adults. Nearly 40% of confirmed cases are in people ages 10 to 29. Spokane County residents in their 30s and 40s also make up a disproportionate amount of people testing positive for the virus.

Nearly 48% of Spokane County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 12 years old or older is eligible to be vaccinated. To find a vaccine appointment near you, visit the state’s vaccine locator tool or call (833) VAX-HELP, then press pound (#).

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 115 new cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

There are 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

There are 35 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.