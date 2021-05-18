On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., May 18, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:25 a.m. (Thursday): Formula One: Practice ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota MLB
1 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego MLB
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Chi. Cubs OR N.Y. Mets at Atlanta MLB
7 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:45 p.m.: San Antonio at Memphis ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Indiana at Connecticut CBS Sports
Curling, men’s world championship
10 p.m.: U.S. vs. Switzerland NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL playoffs
3:30 p.m.: Washington at Boston NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Nashville at Carolina CNBC
6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Edmonton NBC Sports
7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado CNBC
Soccer, men
11:50 a.m.: Coppa Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus ESPN2
12:10 p.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Burnley NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM
