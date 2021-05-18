The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., May 18, 2021

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:25 a.m. (Thursday): Formula One: Practice ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota MLB

1 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego MLB

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Chi. Cubs OR N.Y. Mets at Atlanta MLB

7 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:45 p.m.: San Antonio at Memphis ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Indiana at Connecticut CBS Sports

Curling, men’s world championship

10 p.m.: U.S. vs. Switzerland NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL playoffs

3:30 p.m.: Washington at Boston NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Nashville at Carolina CNBC

6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Edmonton NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado CNBC

Soccer, men

11:50 a.m.: Coppa Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus ESPN2

12:10 p.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Burnley NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM

Events subject to change

