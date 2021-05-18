Prep roundup: Bella King homers twice, Cheney knocks off Lewis and Clark in slowpitch softball opener

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch softball

Cheney 10, Lewis and Clark 7: Bella King knocked two out of the park and drove in four as the Blackhawks (1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-1) in a GSL opener on Tuesday. Maddie McDowell homered and doubled for Cheney. Lucy Gehn drove in two runs on three hits including a double for LC.

Mt. Spokane 10, Gonzaga Prep 0: Morgan Flesland went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-1) in five innings in a GSL opener on Tuesday. Payton Dressler added two hits for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 29, North Central 1: Bailey Wilkins hit two home runs and the Panthers (1-0) beat the Indians (0-1) in a GSL opener.

Ferris 12, Rogers 11: Lourds Hao went 4 for 4 with a double and the visiting Saxons (1-0) held on to beat the Pirates (0-1) in a GSL opener on Tuesday. Jaelynn Proctor hit a homer with three RBIs for Rogers.

East Valley 21, Shadle Park 10: Emma Todhunter homered, doubled and drove in five and the visiting Knights (1-0) defeated the Highlanders (0-1) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Addison Meyer homered among three hits and Lakiya Anker added four hits with two doubles for East Valley. Alex Cleveland led Shadle with three hits, including a double.

Central Valley 29, University 19: Emily Schauhsuser drove in six with two hits and scored four runs and the visiting Bears (1-0) beat the Titans (0-1) in a GSL opener on Tuesday. Bethany Ray homered, drove in two and scored twice for U-Hi.

Boys basketball

St. George’s 59, Chewelah 41: Nick Watkins scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds and the Dragons (2-0) defeated the Cougars (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Tuesday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 72, Reardan 53: Drew Kelly and Chase Galbreath scored 20 points apiece and the Broncos (1-0) defeated the visiting Indians (0-1) in a Northeast 2B South game on Tuesday.

Colfax 61, Kettle Falls 39: Seth Lustig scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (2-0) beat visiting Kettle Falls (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game on Tuesday. John Lustig added 14 points for Colfax. Zane Edwards led Kettle Falls with 14 points and Braylen Pfeffer added 11.

Asotin 56, Upper Columbia Academy 46: Preston Overberg scored 12 points and the Panthers (1-0) beat the visiting Lions (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Tuesday. Tanner Nicholas hit three 3-pointers to add nine points for Asotin. Luke Ganson led Upper Columbia Academy with 15 points.

DeSales 54, Oakesdale 44: Jack Lesko scored 14 points and DeSales topped the Nighthawks (0-2) in a Southeast 1B game on Tuesday. Tyler Bober led Oakesdale with 13 points.

Girls basketball

Kettle Falls 37, Colfax 34: Mya Edwards scored 19 points and hit three 3-pointers and the visiting Bulldogs (1-0) held off Colfax (0-1) in a Northeast 2B League game on Tuesday. Jaisha Gibb led Colfax with 10 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44, Reardan 26: Taylor Galbreath scored 14 points, Julia Kline added 12 and the Broncos (2-0) defeated the Indians (1-1) in a Northeast 2B League game on Tuesday. Ayden Krupke led Reardan with 14 points.

Selkirk 42, Curlew 27: Nicole Lyons scored 10 points with 12 rebounds and two blocks and the Rangers (1-0) beat the visiting Cougars (0-1) in a Northeast 1B North game on Tuesday. Bree Dawson had nine points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Selkirk.

Oakesdale 42, DeSales 20: Jessie Reed scored 10 points, Lucy Hockett added nine and the Nighthawks (2-0) beat DeSales in a Southeast 1B game on Tuesday.