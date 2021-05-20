Prep notebook: Jaxon Betker leads Riverside over Colville in Northeast A season opener

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

Othello 66, East Valley 44: The Huskies (1-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-1) in a GSL 2A season opener. Details were unavailable.

Riverside 67, Colville 51: Jaxon Betker scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers and the visiting Rams (1-0) beat the Indians (0-1) in a Northeast A League game on Wednesday. Rhett Folks led Colville with 15 points and two 3-pointers.

Freeman 64, Deer Park 44: Quinn Goldsmith scored 16 points and the visiting Scotties (1-0) beat the Stags (0-1) in a Northeast A game on Wednesday. Taylor Wells added 12 points for Freeman. Dawson Youngblood led Deer Park with 19 points.

Newport 56, Medical Lake 50: Michael Owen scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and the Grizzlies (1-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-1) in a Northeast A League game on Wednesday. Oscar Harris led Medical Lake with 16 points.

Girls basketball

East Valley 39, Othello 38: The visiting Knights (1-0) beat the Huskies (0-1) in a GSL 2A season opener. Details were unavailable.

Colville 48, Riverside 37: Mckenna Reggear scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and the Indians (1-0) defeated the Rams (0-1) in a Northeast A League game on Wednesday. Jordyn True recorded 14 points with 10 boards for Colville. Sam Riggles scored 14 points for Riverside.

Deer Park 41, Freeman 31: Darian Herring scored 18 points and the Stags (1-0) came back from 19-10 at the half to beat the visiting Scotties (0-1) in a Northeast A game on Wednesday. Taylor Lyons added 12 points for Deer Park, 10 in the fourth quarter. Jaycee Goldsmith led Freeman with 11 points.

Medical Lake 65, Newport 23: Amblessed Okemgbo scored 14 points and the Cardinals (1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A League game on Wednesday. Tyana Newman had 11 points while Ellie Haas and Ellie Acord scored 10 points apiece for Medical Lake.

Liberty 58, Asotin 26: Teagan Colvin led Liberty with 28 points and the Lancers (1-0) defeated the Panthers (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Wednesday.

Gymnastics

GSL No. 1: Team: 1, Mead 163.345. 2, Central Valley 157.5. 3, Ferris 113. 4, Cheney 63.425. 5, North Central 9.05. Individual: Ferris’ Maile Rocha won all-around, bars, beam and vault, while Mead’s Grace Martinsen won the floor exercise.