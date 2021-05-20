Spokatopia scheduled for September after year’s absence

If you go

Cost: General admission is $5. A gold pass, which gets you unlimited shuttle trips to the top of Camp Sekani and one free drink, costs $15.

To register and to view a list of clinics once available visit spokatopia.ticketspice.com/spokatopia-2021.

When: Sept. 18

Where: Camp Sekani, 6722 E. Upriver Drive

Other outdoor events this summer

Here are some other outdoor-related events happening this summer:

Wednesday night mountain bike races are back at Riverside State Park's old airstrip. Races start at 5:30 p.m. Registration must be done online prior to the race. Cost is $23 for adults. Free for 18 year olds and younger.

For information, including directions and registration visit raceroster.com and search for "Wednesday night mountain bike race."

Silver Mountains bike park will open May 29. Season passes on sale at bit.ly/SMBikeInfo

The Spokane Bike Swap is scheduled for June 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center (404 N. Havana St.) Bike registration is June 11, 3 to 7 p.m.

Admission is $5. Kids 12 and under attend free. Information visit spokanebikeswap.com.