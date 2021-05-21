Candidate list for Spokane County, city elections finalized

The slate of candidates vying for local seats in this year’s primary election is set.

Candidates had until 4 p.m. Friday to file paperwork to appear on the Aug. 3 ballot.

The Spokane City Council will have three races, with each district having one of two seats open. Two of the three races have no incumbent running, as incumbent Kate Burke has said she won’t seek a second term and Councilwoman Candace Mumm has reached her term limit.

Candidates for Burke’s seat in northeast Spokane are former mayoral candidate Jonathan Bingle, Parkview Early Learning Center co-owner Luc Jasmin III and Naghmana Sherazi, who ran unsuccessfully for the district’s other seat in 2019.

For Mumm’s spot in the northwest district, five candidates met the filing deadline. They are: yoga teacher and consultant Lacrecia “Lu” Hill; Christopher Savage, who ran unsuccessfully for council in 2019; Karen Kearney, who chairs the Balboa-South Indian Trail Neighborhood Council; Michael Lish, owner of D.Lish’s Hamburgers; and Zack Zappone, a Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent State Rep. Mike Volz last year.

The only incumbent running is Betsy Wilkerson, who represents the South Hill and downtown Spokane. This would be her first full term, as she was appointed to the council last January to fill a vacant seat.

Only Tyler LeMasters, realtor and former staffer for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, is running against Wilkerson.

In Spokane Valley, Pam Haley, Rod Higgins, Linda Thompson and Ben Wick are hoping to win another four-year term on the city council. All had submitted their paperwork by the deadline.

Haley will face three competitors: Mary Butler-Stonewall, Wayne Fenton and Pat Stretch.

Retired housing and community development specialist Stretch also ran in 2019. Butler-Stonewall is a consultant at the Global Peace Advocacy and Empowerment Initiative, an advocacy organization that promotes peace worldwide.

Fenton is the co-owner of the Black Diamond. His son, Brandon, co-owns the restaurant and is also running for city council to unseat Wick. Wick also faces a challenge from Mark McManus.

Higgins will face one competitor, James “JJ” Johnson. Johnson is the director of the Spokane Valley Human Rights Task Force and previously served on the Spokane Valley Planning Commission.

Thompson faces three competitors. Laura Padden, wife of longtime state Sen. Mike Padden, has worked for the last 15 years as a web developer for the Community Colleges of Spokane. Adam Smith is an owner of Destination Classrooms, which provides education experiences to students outside the classroom. Renault Patrick Evans is also running against Thompson.

