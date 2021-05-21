Flight from Pasco forced to make emergency landing in Yakima
UPDATED: Fri., May 21, 2021
Associated Press
YAKIMA – An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Yakima after reports of possible sparks on board Friday morning, officials said.
Alaska Airlines Flight 2256 heading from Pasco to Seattle made the unexpected landing after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Alaska Airlines said in a news release there was no fire or smoke. There were no injuries and all passengers deplaned at the airport. It’s unclear how many passengers were on board.
The turboprop-powered plane was a De Havilland (Bombardier) Dash 8.
According to the Alaska Airlines’ flight tracker, the flight took off from Pasco at 9:41 a.m. and landed in Yakima at 10:39 a.m.
The new flight to Seattle left Yakima at 1:50 p.m. and landed in Seattle at 2:30 p.m. – about 2.5 hours later than its originally scheduled arrival time.
“Our maintenance team is taking a closer look at what happened,” said airline officials.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.