UPDATED: Sat., May 22, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Everett at Spokane, 5:09 p.m. College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, noon. WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, noon. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), noon. Softball
College: NCAA Regional in Seattle: TBD vs. Michigan, 5 p.m. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), noon.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
