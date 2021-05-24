Amy’s Donuts in Spokane Valley permanently closing

Amy’s Donuts in Spokane Valley is permanently closing.

In a Facebook post, Amy’s Donuts indicated it wouldn’t be open Monday and “may not open back up ever.”

“Our wonderful team in Spokane Valley tried our best, but we couldn’t stay profitable the past year and a half out of the two years we’ve been open,” Amy Kim, who co-owns Amy’s Donuts with husband, Chin, told The Spokesman-Review in an email.

It’s not the first time the Kims have hinted at permanently closing the Spokane Valley location.

In December, the Kims announced on social media they were planning to close the business at 11519 E. Sprague Ave. by Jan. 1, citing hard times for the reason behind the potential closure.

Patrons turned out in droves to support the shop, which sold out of donuts for several days following the announcement.

“It renewed our hope for another few months, but a few days’ support wasn’t enough to save our business for the long run,” Amy Kim said. “It’s time for us to make the sound decision to close our doors here in Spokane Valley. We want to thank our managers Jamillah Dodson, Rhiannon Veltri, and Rebeckah Julian for being the greatest managers we could ask for.”

The Kims launched Amy’s Donuts in 2013 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with the goal of building a small chain. The business rapidly gained a following for its quirky and colorful doughnuts through word-of-mouth and social media.

Amy’s Donuts has additional locations in Cleveland; Tucson, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Denton, Texas.

Amy's Donuts in Spokane Valley opened in November 2018 to much anticipation from the community. The Kims mentioned affordability and quality of life as reasons for opening a location in the Inland Northwest.