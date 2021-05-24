Menu
UPDATED: Mon., May 24, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Spokane at Eugene, 7:35 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 7:30 p.m.
College women: NWAC: Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:30 p.m.
Slowpitch softball
High school: GSL: Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, Shadle Park at Central Valley, North Central at Ferris, Mt. Spokane vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart, University at East Valley, Rogers at Mead, all 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend (DH), 5 p.m.
Wrestling
High school boys: Othello, Ephrata, Warden at Royal, 6 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Othello, Rogers at East Valley, 6 p.m.
