spt_210525_mlb-roundup

Milwaukee closer Josh Hader stopped visiting San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended Monday night with a 5-3 loss.

Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth. Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer’s RBI double with one out and then a walk.

Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.

Rays 14, Blue Jays 8: Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and Tampa Bay won its 11th straight game, outlasting Toronto in Dunedin, Florida.

Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella.

Tigers 6, Indians 5: Jordan Luplow made a diving catch on Eric Haase’s sinking liner to right field with the bases loaded, preserving Detroit’s victory against visiting Cleveland.

Rockies 3, Mets 2: Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz hit solo home runs and Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings as Colorado won at New York.

Twins 8, Orioles 3: Mitch Garver hit a two-run double and short-handed Minnesota Twins used a six-run eighth inning to beat visiting Baltimore.

Marlins 9, Phillies 6: Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single as host Miami beat Philadelphia for its fifth win in six games.

White Sox 5, Cardinals 1: Chicago’s Lance Lynn held host St. Louis hitless for 51/3 innings and Andrew Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth.

Associated Press