On the Air
Tue., May 25, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
7 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago White Sox OR Baltimore at Minnesota MLB
12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland ROOT
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Houston ESPN
7:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia NBA
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York TNT
7 p.m.: Memphis at Utah TNT
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix CBS Sports
Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF
Golf, college women
2 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play GOLF
Hockey, IIHF
6 a.m.: World Championship: Denmark vs. Russia NHL
10 a.m.: World Championship: Norway vs. Canada NHL
Hockey, NHL playoffs
3:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay CNBC
6 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NBC Sports
Soccer, men
11:40 a.m.: Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United CBS Sports
Soccer, women
5 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago CBS Sports
Water polo, women
5 p.m.: Hungary vs. U.S. ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700 AM
Events subject to change
