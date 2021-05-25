The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

7 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago White Sox OR Baltimore at Minnesota MLB

12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland ROOT

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Houston ESPN

7:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia NBA

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York TNT

7 p.m.: Memphis at Utah TNT

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix CBS Sports

Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF

Golf, college women

2 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play GOLF

Hockey, IIHF

6 a.m.: World Championship: Denmark vs. Russia NHL

10 a.m.: World Championship: Norway vs. Canada NHL

Hockey, NHL playoffs

3:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay CNBC

6 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NBC Sports

Soccer, men

11:40 a.m.: Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United CBS Sports

Soccer, women

5 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago CBS Sports

Water polo, women

5 p.m.: Hungary vs. U.S. ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700 AM

Events subject to change

