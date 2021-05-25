United Airlines launches free flight sweepstakes for vaccinated customers
Tue., May 25, 2021
United Airlines has launched a sweepstakes giving its MilagePlus members a chance to win free flights by uploading their COVID-19 vaccination cards to their accounts.
MileagePlus members who upload their vaccination card to their account by June 22 will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win either a roundtrip flight for two or free flights for a year to any of the carrier’s worldwide destinations, according to the United Airlines website.
Five grand-prize winners will be selected randomly July 1 to receive one year of free travel in any class of service for themselves and a companion. Thirty winners, selected randomly in June, will win a roundtrip flight for two in any class of service.
United Airlines will notify winners using their contact information on file with MileagePlus.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.