News >  Business

United Airlines launches free flight sweepstakes for vaccinated customers

A Boeing 737 Max 9 built for United Airlines lands at Boeing Field at King County International Airport in Seattle on Nov. 18, 2020, after a test flight from Moses Lake. United Airlines launched a sweepstakes Monday offering vaccinated customers a chance to win free flights. (Associated Press)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

United Airlines has launched a sweepstakes giving its MilagePlus members a chance to win free flights by uploading their COVID-19 vaccination cards to their accounts.

MileagePlus members who upload their vaccination card to their account by June 22 will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win either a roundtrip flight for two or free flights for a year to any of the carrier’s worldwide destinations, according to the United Airlines website.

Five grand-prize winners will be selected randomly July 1 to receive one year of free travel in any class of service for themselves and a companion. Thirty winners, selected randomly in June, will win a roundtrip flight for two in any class of service.

United Airlines will notify winners using their contact information on file with MileagePlus.

