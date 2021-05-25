United Airlines launches free flight sweepstakes for vaccinated customers

United Airlines has launched a sweepstakes giving its MilagePlus members a chance to win free flights by uploading their COVID-19 vaccination cards to their accounts.

MileagePlus members who upload their vaccination card to their account by June 22 will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win either a roundtrip flight for two or free flights for a year to any of the carrier’s worldwide destinations, according to the United Airlines website.

Five grand-prize winners will be selected randomly July 1 to receive one year of free travel in any class of service for themselves and a companion. Thirty winners, selected randomly in June, will win a roundtrip flight for two in any class of service.

United Airlines will notify winners using their contact information on file with MileagePlus.