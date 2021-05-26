Horoscopes 5/29
UPDATED: Wed., May 26, 2021
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 29, 2021: You are eloquent and have excellent words skills, which gives you a teaching ability should you wish to use it. You are intelligent and persuasive. You are also diplomatic and like to get along with others. You have a busy year ahead with many choices.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You will have a passionate discussion. Don’t initiate anything important.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You might have strong opinions today about politics, religion or race. You might debate these issues, write about them, study them or investigate legalities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Financial matters might trigger strong emotions in you today, especially if you discover the truth about something and have a reaction. If so, don’t act this out.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A conversation with a partner, spouse or close friend will be passionate and intense today. Both parties have strong feelings about something.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) When it comes to work-related issues or anything to do with your health or perhaps something to do with a pet, you have strong feelings today! You want to get to the bottom of something.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be patient today. It’s also easy to have tunnel vision.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Family discussions will be memorable and intense today. So your wise move is to be patient and not overreact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your feelings about everything are intense today. However, you also might just as easily block someone else’s intentions if you don’t want to participate.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might have strong feelings about something that you own today. You will also have strong feelings about money and your wealth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s important to know that if you do have an intense reaction, it will be public and everyone will notice. Keep track of your money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you might be sulking about something. Or you might research and dig deep for answer.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) You might feel obsessed when talking to a friend or a member of a group today. Perhaps you have an idea that you can’t get out of your mind.
Dynamic;
Positive;
Average;
So-so; Difficult
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.