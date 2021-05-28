From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew R. J. Guenther, of Spokane and Caitlin S. Mullaly, of Coeur d’Alene.

Branden R. Turner and Jandica D. R. Backell, both of Spokane.

Brianna V. Cantu and Cheyenne R. Landreth, both of Spokane.

Mitchell R. Stokes and Crystal L. Ahlstrom, both of Spokane.

Justin M. McCarver and Kristin A. Holcomb, both of Spokane Valley.

Patrick M. Wuebbels and Kathy E. Luft, both of Spokane.

Connor D. Pratt and Abby E. Bauernfeind, both of Newton, Massachusetts.

Craig H. Thompson and Cheryl A. Catt, both of Mead.

Harrison J. Lee and Joyce E. Mead, both of Spokane Valley.

Paul A. McLeod, of Coeur d’Alene and Courtney M. Saasen, of Rathdrum.

Cooper H. Angelo and Kymani M. Kelly, both of Tekoa, Washington.

Joshua I. Kilman and Audriana R. Thoeny, both of Cheney.

Ian J. Paxson and Maria F. Vigil, both of Spokane.

Eduard V. Babich and Rita Peskov, both of Spokane.

Gerald P. Slattery and Alisha L. Maffatore, both of Cheney.

Jorden P. E. Cantrell, of Spokane Valley and Amanda S. R. Thomson, of Spokane.

Elizabeth C. Bergman and Dante J. Myers, both of Deer Park.

Mikeal A. B. Peterson and Berkley K. Bromps, both of Spokane.

Michael R. McDonough and Jessica J. Thornhill, both of Spokane.

Mark E. Mullins and Denise R. L. Keen, both of Spokane.

Donavan J. Stark and Molly M. B. Meeks, both of Spokane.

Johnny Le, of Spokane Valley and Grace B. Allen, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

George Bonuccelli, et al., v. Darin Steblaj, et al., seeking quiet title.

Mahesh Enterprises LLC v. Northwood Investors LLP, et al., seeking quiet title.

Edward Adamowicz v. Carwash Enterprises Inc., complaint for damages.

Legal separations granted

Debes, Connie R. and Leroy J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Shelby C. Servis, 29; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft and two counts of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Michelle Bristol, 33; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Hayden S. Weekly, 23; $512.92 restitution, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Joseph L. Sutton-Kaley, also known as Joseph L. Sutton, 27; 96 days in jail with credit given for 96 days served, 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug, second-degree theft and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sarah K. Deviny, 41; $2,063.31 restitution, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of first-degree identity theft, 12 counts of second-degree identity theft, five counts of third-degree theft, second-degree theft and eight counts of obtain/attempt to obtain a controlled substance by forgery/fraud.

Richard B. Charbonneau, 48; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

David J. Brucks, 31; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Jayme L. Scamolla, 35; $1,150 restitution, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and money laundering.

Geraldine D. Alex, 45; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Angel C. Cork, 26; no penalties, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Duckhein S. Joseph, 29; restitution to be determined, two months in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Davin P. Wells, 37; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Heather D. Vincamp, 44; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Colton G. McGraw, 20; $15 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Devin D. Sharp, 29; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Joseph S. Williams, 29; 71 days in jail, reckless endangerment.

Aziem L. Richardson, 28; 30 days in jail, harassment.

Alexander S. Schmidt, 49; 19 days in jail, three counts of second-degree driving with suspended license.

Jason Sewell, 28; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Easton R. Ellis, 19; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Commissioner Howard F. Delaney

Albert R. Test-Case, 32; $500 fine, 64 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Daniel A. Kapper, 64; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Darwin G. Cabrera, also known as Darwin G. Cabrerra Bailon, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Dale F. Higgelke, 59; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 18 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Daniel J. Rattiner, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Elizabeth A. McKenzie, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Vittoria R. Amicarella, 21; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert P. Carbon, 53; $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Richard S. Collison, 40; $940.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony R. Culp, 34; $990.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Courtney J. Gomes, 25; two days in jail with credit for one day served, $1,245.50 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

George D. Bill, 31; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristofer J. Brown, 26; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brady P. Chester, 20; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.