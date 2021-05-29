Area roundup: Huskies fall short in bid to reach softball World Series

Staff and wire reports

Washington’s bid for a fourth straight trip to the softball Women’s College World Series ended with a 9-1 loss in five innings to top-seeded Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

The 16th-seeded Huskies (45-14 overall) were swept in the best-of-three Super Regional after suffering a 4-2 defeat Friday.

Jocelyn Alo went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Sooners (50-2). Teammates Jana Johns and Kinzie Hansen also homered.

Oklahoma right-hander Shannon Saile (17-0) allowed one run on four hits and struck out five.

Washington right-hander Gabbie Plain (32-4) gave up six runs on 10 hits in four innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

Baseball

Washington State 9, Washington 1: Tristan Peterson and Collin Montez each had three hits, including a double, as the host Cougars (26-23 overall, 13-17 Pac-12) wrapped up their season at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

Kyle Manzardo added a two-run double for WSU, which posted its first winning season since 2015.

WSU right-hander Grant Taylor (3-0) allowed one run on four hits in 5⅔ innings.

Ramon Bramasco had three hits for the Huskies (20-30, 6-21).

San Diego 10, Gonzaga 2: Thomas Luevano went 3 for 5 with a double, home run and five RBIs to lead the visiting Toreros (33-12, 19-8 WCC).

Ernie Yake and Jack Machtolf each had two hits for the Bulldogs (33-17, 20-7), who had already wrapped up the conference title.