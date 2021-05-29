Menu
Sat., May 29, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Spokane at Eugene, 5:05 p.m.
Rowing
College women: NCAA Championships in Sarasota, Florida, 5 a.m.
Softball
College: NCAA Super Regional: Washington at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
