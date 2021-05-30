The Dirt: The Joint Chiropractic expanding to Eastern Washington

The Joint Chiropractic is expanding to Eastern Washington with plans for two offices in Spokane.

Meridian, Idaho-based Chrysalis Architecture + Planning filed a building permit application for The Joint Corp. to remodel a 1,605-square-foot space into The Joint Chiropractic clinic at 922 N. Division St.

Chrysalis Architecture + Planning also filed a separate building permit application last week to remodel a 1,605-square-foot space into a another chiropractic clinic at 9329 N. Newport Highway.

Renovation work for the two offices includes framing walls as well as adding restrooms, break rooms and reception areas.

The valuation for the two projects is $180,000, according to the building permit applications.

Eagle, Idaho-based Wright Brothers is the project contractor.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based The Joint Corp., founded in 1999, is a network of more than 600 franchise chiropractic offices in 34 states.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its “convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends,” according to The Joint Corp.’s website.

The Joint Chiropractic has nine locations in Washington. The company is planning to reach a goal of 1,000 locations nationwide by the end of 2023, according to a recent news release.

Hotworx fitness studio coming to South Hill

A 24-hour infrared fitness studio could be coming to the South Hill.

Trevor and Melissa Kettrick filed an application to change the use of a 2,420-square-foot retail space into a Hotworx fitness studio at 3028 S. Grand Blvd.

Hotworx is an infrared sauna with a built-in virtual instructor. Each sauna can accommodate up to three people per session. Members can choose from a variety of workouts, including hot yoga, hot Pilates and hot cycle, among others.

Spokane-based Fusion Architecture is designing the project, which is valued at $120,000, according to the building permit application.

Hotworx has more than 100 franchise locations nationwide, with one studio in Auburn, Washington.

Gymnastics facility set for West Plains

The owners of Mountain View Gymnastics are converting an existing building into a new gymnastics facility in Airway Heights.

D & S House Investments LLC, whose principals are James and Sheri House, are planning to transform an existing 10,700-square-foot building into the gymnastics facility with 45 parking spaces near the southwest corner of 13th Avenue and Russell Street, according to an environmental review filed with the state Department of Ecology.

Construction is slated to begin in the summer, according to the application.

Mountain View Gymnastics opened in 2005 with a goal of “improving young lives through the sport of gymnastics,” according to its website. Since then, the gym has expanded its programs to include martial arts and cheerleading.

Mountain View Gymnastics is currently located at 1100 S. Garfield Road, Suite B. It also operates a preschool at 12417 W. 13th Ave.