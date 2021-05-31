On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., June 1, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle … ROOT
Basketball, WNBA
5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago … ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Indiana at Seattle … ESPN2
Cycling
11 p.m.: UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine … NBC Sports
Golf, college men
9 a.m.: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play … GOLF
2 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play … GOLF
Hockey, IIHF
6 a.m.: World Championship: Italy vs. U.S. … NHL
10 a.m.: World Championship: Russia vs. Belarus … NHL
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina … NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant … 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane … 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle … 700 AM
