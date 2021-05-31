The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 84° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., June 1, 2021

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle … ROOT

Basketball, WNBA

5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago … ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Indiana at Seattle … ESPN2

Cycling

11 p.m.: UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine … NBC Sports

Golf, college men

9 a.m.: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play … GOLF

2 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play … GOLF

Hockey, IIHF

6 a.m.: World Championship: Italy vs. U.S. … NHL

10 a.m.: World Championship: Russia vs. Belarus … NHL

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina … NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant … 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane … 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle … 700 AM

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.