Record temperatures in the forecast in Spokane this week

Spokanites should prepare for record-breaking temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service forecast predicts temperatures will hit 96 degrees Wednesday. That would eclipse the 84-year-old record for June 2 of 92 degrees, set back in 1937.

Miranda Cote, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane, said there aren’t any unusual weather patterns causing the heat.

“There’s a strong area of high pressure building up over that promotes hot conditions,” Cote said.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the low to mid-90s.

“This is more typical in July and early August,” Cote said. “(We) generally recommend people just kind of keep an eye out, make sure they’re hydrated.”

Cote said temperatures will cool later in the week. Friday will have highs in the 80s. By Sunday, temperatures are forecast to fall into the mid-60s.

The hot conditions aren’t good news for Eastern Washington farmers who have been contending with a historically dry spring. Most of Eastern Washington is in moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Cote said there are limited chances of rain for Friday and Saturday in the region’s mountains. That precipitation might not do farmers much good.

This week’s dry conditions could increase the likelihood of dangerous brush fires. The Washington Department of Natural Resources has imposed rule burn bans for nearly all of Eastern Washington. Rule burns are burns allowed without permits.