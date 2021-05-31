Spokane area trail work projects ramping up, looking for volunteers

To volunteer or otherwise contribute to our regional trail system check out the following organizations.

Spokane-area trail work and maintenance projects are ramping up for the season and organizers are looking for volunteers.

Headlining it all is ongoing work at Etter Ranch, a 230-acre parcel south of the Antoine Peak Conservation Area that Spokane County acquired in 2019. The Etter Ranch area is expected to open in October with its trails eventually connecting to Antoine Peak’s existing trail system, said Paul Knowles.

“We’re very close to being done with Phase 1 (east side),” said Holly Weiler, the Washington Trail Association’s Eastern Washington coordinator. “There’s also a Phase 2 (west side) planned for later, either this fall or next spring.”

Trail building is time -consuming and backbreaking work. And, it’s mostly done by volunteers. The primary groups that spearhead trail work in the Spokane area are the WTA, Evergreen East and the Spokane Mountaineers.

Below is a list of planned new construction projects.

Planned Washington projects:

Inside Passage – ½-mile connector trails in Glenrose Unit of Dishman Hills. Status: Completed.

Etter Ranch East – 2 or more mile connector between future new trailhead and the Emerald Necklace Trail (eastern) on Antoine Peak. Status: Active.

Etter Ranch West – 2 or more mile connector between Etter Ranch East Trail and Emerald Necklace Trail (western). Status: Planned for fall 2021 or spring 2022.

MacKenzie Natural Area Trail Enhancements / Addition – Renovation of portions of existing trails system and addition of new trail to create “figure 8” trail system. Status: Active.

Saltese Ridge realignment – 1 mile of new trail replaces existing steep “goat path” on Mica Peak. Status: Planned for fall 2021 or fall 2022.

Upper Silicate Slide “refinement” – Mica Peak. Status: Active.

Hauser Loop – Creation of new 1-mile loop trail on Hauser Conservation Area. Status: Active.

Additionally, the WTA will be continuing to work on the reroute of Trail 131 at Mount Spokane and beginning a new Trail 183 on Mount Spokane.

Idaho projects

Across the border the Idaho Trail Association has a full slate of North Idaho trail work and maintenance scheduled, said spokeswoman Kelly Hewes. And they’re looking for volunteers.

Below are projects that still need volunteers.

June 5 (National Trails Day) – Mickinnick Trail.

June 18-20 – Coeur d’Alene National Recreation Trail Project.

June 26-27 – Upper Priest River Trail 308.

July 18-23 – Fault Lake Trail 59 weeklong.

July 21-25 – Sawtooth Creek 5-Day.