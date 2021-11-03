Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi declines player option, elects free agency

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Seattle Times

While the visitor’s clubhouse of Minute Maid Park probably still hasn’t dried and reeks of champagne and beer from a celebration into the early hours of Wednesday morning, the process of preparing for the 2022 season started less than 24 hours later with teams adjusting their 40-man roster and eligible players becoming free agents.

The Mariners announced that their five players with expiring major league contracts – James Paxton, Tyler Anderson, Sean Doolittle, Jose Smit and Hector Santiago – are all free agents.

The team also announced that it had declined the club options on third baseman Kyle Seager ($20 million) and left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (4 years, $66 million).

But in a bit of a stunner, Kikuchi decided to decline a $13 million player option for the 2022 season, which went into effect when the team declined the club option.

It’s a gift for a Mariners front office that is expected to want to spend in free agency. Kikuchi’s decision gives them an unexpected $13 million to add to the payroll budget.

Besides walking away from a guaranteed $13 million, Kikuchi probably won’t find that sort of a salary for the 2022 season on the free agent market.

As he struggled in the second half of the 2021 season, MLB sources indicated that Kikuchi knew the Mariners would not exercise the club option. There was some outside speculation that he might return to Japan. But sources said he was adamant on proving he could be a viable MLB starting pitcher after three seasons of inconsistency. The security of the guaranteed salary and season with the Mariners seemed like the best way to do it.

However, as he continued to produce subpar outings and eventually being removed from the starting rotation in the all-important final week of the season, declining the club option became more of a possibility and a change of scenery might be beneficial.

Kikuchi’s agent, Scott Boras, will certainly sell teams on his All-Star first half and his plus velocity and stuff that still plays, particularly for a left-handed starter.

The Mariners’ decision to decline the respective club options was anticipated given Seager’s farewell send-off in the season finale at T-Mobile Park, the team’s “step-back” plan to continue a younger core of talent for sustainable success and the deteriorated relationship between the front office and the veteran third baseman, a change seemed likely and necessary since spring training. News that the Mariners had informed Seager of their decision last week emerged on Sunday.