On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami NBA

7 p.m.: Houston at Phoenix NBA

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Louisiana-Lafayette ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Delaware State at Morgan State ESPN2

Football, high school

5 p.m.: Frisco Liberty (Texas) at Lovejoy (Texas) ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis Fox/NFL

Golf

5 a.m.: European Tour: Portugal Masters Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf

1 a.m. (Friday): Ladies European Tour: Saudi International Golf

2 a.m. (Friday): Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship ESPN2

Hockey, college men

4:30 p.m.: Holy Cross at Notre Dame NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Buffalo at Seattle Root

Rodeo

7 p.m.: PBR: World Finals CBS Sports

Soccer, college men

7 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12

Volleyball, college women

3 p.m.: Kansas at West Virginia ESPNU

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis 1080-AM

All events subject to change

