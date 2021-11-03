On the Air
Wed., Nov. 3, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami NBA
7 p.m.: Houston at Phoenix NBA
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Louisiana-Lafayette ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Delaware State at Morgan State ESPN2
Football, high school
5 p.m.: Frisco Liberty (Texas) at Lovejoy (Texas) ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis Fox/NFL
Golf
5 a.m.: European Tour: Portugal Masters Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf
1 a.m. (Friday): Ladies European Tour: Saudi International Golf
2 a.m. (Friday): Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship ESPN2
Hockey, college men
4:30 p.m.: Holy Cross at Notre Dame NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Buffalo at Seattle Root
Rodeo
7 p.m.: PBR: World Finals CBS Sports
Soccer, college men
7 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12
Volleyball, college women
3 p.m.: Kansas at West Virginia ESPNU
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis 1080-AM
All events subject to change
