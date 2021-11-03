TV Best Bets







‘Gingerbread Miracle’

Ever since she experienced a relatively minor setback in her career fortunes, freelance attorney Maya (Merritt Patterson, “The Royals”) has been living in an apartment above her parents’ garage and using the Casillas Panaderia – a Mexican bakery – as her unofficial office space. The business has held a soft spot in her heart since her teenage years, when she worked there with her high school crush, Alex Casillas (Jon Ecker, “Queen of the South”). Now Alex’s uncle is preparing to sell the bakery in this yuletide romantic comedy. (TV-G) 8 p.m. on HALL.

‘Magnum P.I.’

After an anxious groom hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to run a background check on his bride-to-be on the very eve of their wedding, what they think at first is just a conventional case of cold feet turns into a mind-boggling web of lies, as well as a matter of life and death for Higgins, in the new episode “Til Death.” Meanwhile, TC (Stephen Hill) makes a poignant decision about how to help Cade (guest star Martin Martinez). Ian Harding also guest stars. (TV-14) 9 p.m. on 2.1.

‘The Oratorio’

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese looks back at a seismic musical moment in 1826 that marked the beginning of a cultural awakening in America. The occasion? A one-night-only performance in St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral, Scorsese’s home church in the Little Italy section of New York. The presentation marked the arrival of Italian opera in the New World. This documentary presents the backstory to that event, an incredible chronicle that involves Mozart’s most celebrated librettist, opera’s first acknowledged diva and a freed slave turned hairdresser. 9 p.m. on 7.1.

‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’

Mankind’s innate compulsion to acquire knowledge often leads those seekers down some very dark paths, a truth that has played a part in many stories written and handed down over the centuries. The season three finale, “Mad Scientist,” looks at horror movies in which men and women of science unleash dangerous forces they cannot anticipate, films such as “Frankenstein,” “Altered States,” “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and even “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Interviews include Geena Davis, Bryan Fuller, Dana Gould, Meat Loaf and Quentin Tarantino. (TV-MA) 10 p.m. on AMC.

‘Six Minutes to Midnight’

Loosely based on a true story, this 2020 British war drama from director and co-writer Andy Goddard is set in 1938, at a finishing school for girls in an English coastal town, where some of the most influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to learn the English language and become ambassadors. Their activities are quietly monitored by Thomas Miller (Eddie Izzard, who also co-wrote the screenplay), a British agent posing as a teacher. Judi Dench plays the school principal; Jim Broadbent and James D’Arcy also star. 10 p.m. on SHOW.

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese attends the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in January 2020 in New York.