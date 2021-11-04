social circle
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 4, 2021
You’re not truly an adult until you save an empty box “just because it’s a really great box.”
Twitter/@AbbyHasIssues
• • •
“Hermit crab” describes me twice.
Twitter/@lisaxy424
• • •
Seems like the “how to use a fire extinguisher” video on YouTube shouldn’t have a 30 second ad before it.
Twitter/@squirrel74wkgn
• • •
*orders large pizza* *opens box* “Let’s do this…wait” “Safety first,” I whisper as I unbutton my jeans.
Twitter/@ThisOneSayz
• • •
Me: Yes, you were in my belly. 3yo: Why… *tears in her eyes* …why did you eat me?
Twitter/@GoingByRenee
• • •
I just received an email that begins “I trust this email finds you well,” and my dude, in the year 2021, that is an awful lot of trust.
Twitter/@maggiesmithpoet
• • •
“I’m SUCH a nerd!”
-people that were mean to nerds in high school
Twitter/@Eden_eats
• • •
Probably the worst thing about pyramid schemes is how they make you advertise to all your friends and family that you fell for a pyramid scheme.
Twitter/@simoncholland
• • •
Financial status: I have strong opinions about which local dollar store is the fancy one.
Twitter/@XplodingUnicorn
• • •
It’s a good thing my son didn’t take his coat to school. Sure wouldn’t want the other shivering teenagers to think he does uncool stuff like stays warm
Twitter/@maryfairybobrry
