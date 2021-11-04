social circle

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 4, 2021

You’re not truly an adult until you save an empty box “just because it’s a really great box.”

Twitter/@AbbyHasIssues

• • •

“Hermit crab” describes me twice.

Twitter/@lisaxy424

• • •

Seems like the “how to use a fire extinguisher” video on YouTube shouldn’t have a 30 second ad before it.

Twitter/@squirrel74wkgn

• • •

*orders large pizza* *opens box* “Let’s do this…wait” “Safety first,” I whisper as I unbutton my jeans.

Twitter/@ThisOneSayz

• • •

Me: Yes, you were in my belly. 3yo: Why… *tears in her eyes* …why did you eat me?

Twitter/@GoingByRenee

• • •

I just received an email that begins “I trust this email finds you well,” and my dude, in the year 2021, that is an awful lot of trust.

Twitter/@maggiesmithpoet

• • •

“I’m SUCH a nerd!”

-people that were mean to nerds in high school

Twitter/@Eden_eats

• • •

Probably the worst thing about pyramid schemes is how they make you advertise to all your friends and family that you fell for a pyramid scheme.

Twitter/@simoncholland

• • •

Financial status: I have strong opinions about which local dollar store is the fancy one.

Twitter/@XplodingUnicorn

• • •

It’s a good thing my son didn’t take his coat to school. Sure wouldn’t want the other shivering teenagers to think he does uncool stuff like stays warm

Twitter/@maryfairybobrry

