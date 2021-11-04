Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 4, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Bryson T. Andregg and Sierra D. Peterson, both of Spokane.
Billy B.J. Toney and Katey N. Friddle, both of Spokane.
Benjamin L. Gates and Joelle D. Magner, both of Spokane.
William Byrne and Michelle L. Kristel, both of Otis Orchards.
Charles C. Briet and Kathy M. Ofearna, both of Spokane.
Cory M. Weaver and Ashlee L. Neal, both of Spokane Valley.
Glen Coelho and Kathryn L. M. Pike, both of Colville.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Dean, Brandon P. and Cromeenes, Alicia M.
Cagle, Angela D. and Eric H.
Wilder, Miranda R. and Joshua M.
Kidane, Tekeste and Andemichael, Zebib
Clark, Kayli L.L. and Eric J.
Legal separations granted
Hollingsworth, Morgan P. and Alba D.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Gary E. Adams, 30; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Genielle M. Roberts, 48; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Janean R. Swan, 38; 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Andrea B. Geier, 34; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty second-degree possession of stolen property.
Jaycob T. Kimble, 26; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Orry L. Adams, 27; 242 days in jail with credit given for 242 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Timothy B. Fennesssy
Christopher J. Boe, 41; nine months in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Ali Azrag, 41; 231 days in jail with credit given for 231 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.
Frederick D. Terrell, 42; 12 months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.
Matthew J. Trammell-Jacobs, 30; 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and harassment.
Codi R. Allen, 33; six-months in jail with credit given for 94 days served, after pleading guilty for criminal mischief.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.