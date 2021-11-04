From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bryson T. Andregg and Sierra D. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Billy B.J. Toney and Katey N. Friddle, both of Spokane.

Benjamin L. Gates and Joelle D. Magner, both of Spokane.

William Byrne and Michelle L. Kristel, both of Otis Orchards.

Charles C. Briet and Kathy M. Ofearna, both of Spokane.

Cory M. Weaver and Ashlee L. Neal, both of Spokane Valley.

Glen Coelho and Kathryn L. M. Pike, both of Colville.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dean, Brandon P. and Cromeenes, Alicia M.

Cagle, Angela D. and Eric H.

Wilder, Miranda R. and Joshua M.

Kidane, Tekeste and Andemichael, Zebib

Clark, Kayli L.L. and Eric J.

Legal separations granted

Hollingsworth, Morgan P. and Alba D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Gary E. Adams, 30; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Genielle M. Roberts, 48; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Janean R. Swan, 38; 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Andrea B. Geier, 34; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jaycob T. Kimble, 26; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Orry L. Adams, 27; 242 days in jail with credit given for 242 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennesssy

Christopher J. Boe, 41; nine months in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ali Azrag, 41; 231 days in jail with credit given for 231 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Frederick D. Terrell, 42; 12 months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Matthew J. Trammell-Jacobs, 30; 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and harassment.

Codi R. Allen, 33; six-months in jail with credit given for 94 days served, after pleading guilty for criminal mischief.