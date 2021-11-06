Whitworth offense goes quiet in first loss to Pacific since 2014

By Jason Shoot THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

One week after scoring nine touchdowns in a blowout victory, Whitworth found the end zone just once Saturday in a narrow defeat.

Joshua Harris rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including a 2-yard scoring plunge midway through the fourth quarter that lifted Pacific to a 14-7 win over the Pirates in a Northwest Conference football game at the Pine Bowl.

Whitworth (7-2, 4-2 NWC) fell out of contention for the conference title with the loss.

The Pirates wrap up the regular season at George Fox on Saturday.

The Boxers improved to 5-3 and 4-2.

Whitworth quarterback Jaedyn Prewitt connected with Jerusalem To’oto’o on a 23-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7 with 7½ minutes left in the second quarter.

Prewitt completed 14 of 20 passes for 128 yards, and added 68 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Whitworth was limited to 58 net rushing yards as a team.

Harris gave Pacific a 7-0 lead with an 11-yard touchdown run with 12:29 left in the second quarter.

Pacific quarterback Kenyon Harris was 15-for-27 passing for 183 yards.

Boxers receiver Ty Hargis finished with five receptions for 91 yards.