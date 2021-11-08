Cache Reset
Washington State and Washington will meet in prime time for football Apple Cup

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 8, 2021

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State and Washington will square off in a prime-time slot for the Apple Cup.

The Nov. 26 rivalry game between Evergreen State schools in Seattle will kick off at 5 p.m., the Pac-12 announced Monday. Fox Sports 1 will carry the broadcast.

The Cougs played eight consecutive afternoon games after an 8 p.m. start in Week 1, and they will finish out their campaign with three straight night games – 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Oregon, 6 p.m. Nov. 19 versus Arizona and 5 p.m. at Washington.

The Huskies have claimed the past seven meetings in the Apple Cup series. The game was not played in 2020 because of coronavirus issues on WSU’s side. If the Cougars win out, they will earn a berth to the Pac-12 title game.

