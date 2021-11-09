Difference makers: Holmgren, Strawther’s impact performances lead Gonzaga past Dixie State

DIFFERENCE MAKERS

Chet Holmgren’s debut was a memorable one. The 7-foot freshman had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. He added seven blocks – equaling Przemek Karnowski for the most since Mark Few became head coach in the 1999-2000 season – and six assists.

Sophomore wing Julian Strawther posted his first career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-7 Strawther had a big second half with 13 points. He finished 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 at the free-throw line.

TURNING POINT

Dixie State trimmed Gonzaga’s lead to 10 with 14:05 remaining before the Zags finally delivered the knockout blow. GU rattled off 11 unanswered points in less than two minutes to build a 60-39 lead. Julian Strawther had seven points and an assist in the run. He was whistled for a technical foul after a dunk for slapping the backboard.

