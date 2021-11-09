On the Air
Tue., Nov. 9, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2 CBS Sports
9:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP CBS Sports
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Coppin St. at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Long Beach State at Idaho SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Detroit at Houston ESPN
6 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix Root
7:05 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: Toledo at Bowling Green CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Ball St. at N. Illinois ESPN2
5 p.m.: Kent St. at Cent. Michigan ESPNU
Golf
10 p.m.: Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Golf
2 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia NHL
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Arizona TNT
Volleyball, college women
3 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at Idaho 1080-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
