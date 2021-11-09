The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2 CBS Sports

9:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP CBS Sports

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: Coppin St. at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: Long Beach State at Idaho SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Detroit at Houston ESPN

6 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix Root

7:05 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: Toledo at Bowling Green CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Ball St. at N. Illinois ESPN2

5 p.m.: Kent St. at Cent. Michigan ESPNU

Golf

10 p.m.: Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Golf

2 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Arizona TNT

Volleyball, college women

3 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at Idaho 1080-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

