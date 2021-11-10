TV Best Bets

The Last Cowboy

“Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan also is behind this entertaining docuseries, which follows eight men and women as they compete on the regular reining circuit, a western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of spins, circles and stops. It’s part of their commitment to elevating and preserving a cowboy tradition via this exclusive and highly competitive sport. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on CMT.

‘An Ice Wine Christmas’

One of Philadelphia’s most respected wine sommeliers, Camila (Roselyn S‡nchez, “Fantasy Island”) makes her annual trip home to Evergreen, N.Y., for the community’s holiday Ice Wine Christmas Festival. During her visit, she spends quality time with her mother, Sunny (Maria del Mar), and her sister Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery. Camila’s former mentor (Richard Fitzpatrick) is about to retire, and she’s dismayed to learn changes are coming, including scaling down the beloved annual festival. Lyriq Bent also stars in this holiday drama. 8 p.m. on LIFE.

‘Magnum P.I.’

In an unusual move, a journalist hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to track down his anonymous source after that person mysteriously and unexpectedly goes dark in the new episode “Devil on the Doorstep.” Elsewhere, Higgins (Perdita Weeks) receives a new assignment from MI-6, and TC (Stephen Hill) has some doubts about why an old pal of Rick’s (Zachary Knighton) suddenly has turned up on the island. Marsha Thomason, Christopher Thornton and Devon Sawa guest star. (TV14) 9 p.m. on 2.1.

‘Great Performances’

Recorded last July from the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home, “A John Williams Premiere at Tanglewood” introduces a new concerto by the Oscar-winning composer, featuring virtuoso violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. The program, in which both Williams and BSO music director Andris Nelsons share the baton, also includes performances of Aaron Copland’s “Quiet Symphony,” an orchestral suite from Igor Stravinsky’s ballet “The Firebird,” and “Starburst” by Jessie Montgomery, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s newest composer-in-residence. (TVG) 9 p.m. on 7.1.

‘My Lottery Dream Home’

HGTV designer David Bromstad returns to host Season 11 of this series, in which he helps clients who recently have received an unexpected windfall put that “found money” to good use with a new home. In the season premiere, “Mortgage Free in Atlanta,” after winning $1 million, a San Francisco family decides it wants to live mortgage-free and buy a huge home in Atlanta. They’re looking for a place with a few projects and a big yard. David shows them just how far their money can go in the suburbs. (TVG) 9 p.m. on HGTV.

‘Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible’

This new documentary from filmmakers Daniel B. Levin and Eric Newman chronicles the remarkable career of former pro basketball player Kevin Garnett and the surrounding progressive moments in the pop culture that defined that era. The film also examines how Garnett’s decision to become the first player in two decades to join the NBA right out of high school, without playing college basketball, helped change the face of the NBA. Interviews include former teammate Sam Cassell, Spanish basketball pro Pau Gasol and Snoop Dogg, among many others. (TVMA) 10:30 p.m. on SHOW.