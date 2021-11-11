Big, fast and loud trucks return with Monster Jam

It makes perfect sense that Monster Jam truck driver Tristan England named his 2-year-old son Crash. “I love the name, but it’s not going to look good on his car insurance card,” England quipped.

England knows a lot about collisions since he’s been on the Monster Jam truck driving circuit for six years. “This job has been an absolute dream come true since I started,” England said while calling from Albuquerque. “It’s total chaos out there, which is so much fun for me. What I do fits my driving style.”

England, 25, isn’t kidding. Since his hometown of Paris is a small city in northeast Texas, there isn’t much traffic. “When I drive in a place like Dallas, I get anxiety real bad. I have road rage.”

England works out his driving issues in arenas. “I’m great after getting out there,” England said. “I grew up on this stuff.”

England’s father bought a truck dubbed “The Big Kahuna,” which he drives professionally. “I was in high school when my dad got that truck,” England said. “I loved it, and I was part of his crew before I became a driver. How could I not do something so cool?”

Monster Jam, which is slated for Friday through Sunday at Spokane Arena, is an action-packed motorsport with drivers locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. “There really is nothing like it,” England said. “You can’t compare what we do with anyone else. We have a unique skill set.”

Witness heated rivalries, unique stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship. The 12,000-pound monster trucks include the legendary Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Megalodon, which England will drive.

“I typically drive Earthshaker, but this time, it’s going to be Megalodon,” England said. “I’m pumped up.”

There will be freestyle events, skills, donut and racing competitions. Freestyle motocross exhibitions are also slated.

The series champion receives an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of world champion. “I show up to win,” England said. “That’s what I aim to do when I come back to Spokane.”

England will also check out the sights and hopes there is a concert he’ll be able to catch when he returns to town. “The last time I was in town, I saw Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (at the Knitting Factory in February 2020),” England said. “My dad was jealous I saw that show.”

England is looking forward to the day when his son Crash will make it three generations of drivers in the world of Monster Jam. “I’m sure it’s in his blood, like it’s in my blood,” England said. “There’s nothing like driving a monster truck, and it’s so cool to watch them if you aren’t driving them.”

Monster Jam Friday through Sunday at Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. Tickets are $22, $27, $32, $37, $42, $47, $52, $62 and $72. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. For more information: (509) 279-7000 and spokanearena.com.