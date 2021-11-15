Washington records
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 15, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Dylan M. Kiehn and Hali D. Secrest, both of Spokane.
Preston A. Dryden and Kate L. Corley, both of Spokane.
Cody D. Humphreys, of Bellingham, and Jessi M. Sobczuk, of Coeur d’Alene.
Sean M. Allen and Chenell L. Tucker, both of Spokane Valley.
Billy J. Reynolds and Yupin McVay, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Hardwick, Christina M. and Tommy R.
Ingwaldson, Brice J. and Stephanie L.
Bonforti, Shelly M. and David R.
Fredrick, Ruth E. and William J.
McClenny, Travis I. and Brandy L.
Legal separations granted
Reynvaan, Jennifer and Erik
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Brendan R. Pierce, 23; three months in jail with credit given for two days served and additional credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree assault, reckless driving and two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Jarod T. Grubb, also known as Jarrod T. Grubb, 33; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Chance K. Occhipinti, also known as Karl Occhipinti, 53; $75 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Jesse D. Gallagher, 33; $15 fine, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and violation of order.
Judge Michael P. Price
Eric L. Benzo, 46; $12,517.80 restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 203 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Sheila A. Mercer, also known as Sheila A. Bollton, 42; no penalties, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Kevin M. Thelen, 59; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.
Michael P. Mercer, 42; 53 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Yousef S. Mohammed, 59; $15 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Jose J. Medina, 27; $15 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, tampering with a witness, two counts of residential burglary-domestic violence and four counts of violation of order.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Cameron T. Spurlock, 35; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, 40 hours community service, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Levi B. Hines, 30; restitution to be determined, 208 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Harold D. Thompson Jr., 59; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Tyler G. Brayman, 26; four months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault of a child and harassment-domestic violence.
Robert A. Pashon, 45; restitution to be determined, 90 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Derwin D. Prescott, 36; 2.25 months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted residential burglary-domestic violence.
Judge John O. Cooney
Kenneth W. Rauch, 36; restitution to be determined, 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
David E. Baker, 41; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Cameron T. Sloan, 20; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
James K. Gua, 69; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Raylene M. Brundage, 28; $991 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Keali’ia E. T. Garmon, 34; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
James E. Gray, 23; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and third-degree malicious mischief.
Scott E. Doubet, 57; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.