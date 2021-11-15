By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dylan M. Kiehn and Hali D. Secrest, both of Spokane.

Preston A. Dryden and Kate L. Corley, both of Spokane.

Cody D. Humphreys, of Bellingham, and Jessi M. Sobczuk, of Coeur d’Alene.

Sean M. Allen and Chenell L. Tucker, both of Spokane Valley.

Billy J. Reynolds and Yupin McVay, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hardwick, Christina M. and Tommy R.

Ingwaldson, Brice J. and Stephanie L.

Bonforti, Shelly M. and David R.

Fredrick, Ruth E. and William J.

McClenny, Travis I. and Brandy L.

Legal separations granted

Reynvaan, Jennifer and Erik

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Brendan R. Pierce, 23; three months in jail with credit given for two days served and additional credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree assault, reckless driving and two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Jarod T. Grubb, also known as Jarrod T. Grubb, 33; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Chance K. Occhipinti, also known as Karl Occhipinti, 53; $75 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Jesse D. Gallagher, 33; $15 fine, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and violation of order.

Judge Michael P. Price

Eric L. Benzo, 46; $12,517.80 restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 203 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Sheila A. Mercer, also known as Sheila A. Bollton, 42; no penalties, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Kevin M. Thelen, 59; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.

Michael P. Mercer, 42; 53 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Yousef S. Mohammed, 59; $15 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Jose J. Medina, 27; $15 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, tampering with a witness, two counts of residential burglary-domestic violence and four counts of violation of order.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Cameron T. Spurlock, 35; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, 40 hours community service, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Levi B. Hines, 30; restitution to be determined, 208 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Harold D. Thompson Jr., 59; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Tyler G. Brayman, 26; four months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault of a child and harassment-domestic violence.

Robert A. Pashon, 45; restitution to be determined, 90 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Derwin D. Prescott, 36; 2.25 months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted residential burglary-domestic violence.

Judge John O. Cooney

Kenneth W. Rauch, 36; restitution to be determined, 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

David E. Baker, 41; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Cameron T. Sloan, 20; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

James K. Gua, 69; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Raylene M. Brundage, 28; $991 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Keali’ia E. T. Garmon, 34; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

James E. Gray, 23; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and third-degree malicious mischief.

Scott E. Doubet, 57; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.