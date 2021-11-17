Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
Basketball
NBA Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
College Basketball
Bellarmine at Gonzaga. 6 p.m. 6.1 (ROOT)
NBA Basketball
Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns. 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)
College Basketball Live Scoreboard
9 p.m. (ESPN2)
College Basketball
Michigan at UNLV. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Football
College Football
Memphis at Houston. 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Golf
European PGA Tour Golf
DP World Tour Championship, Third Round. 11 p.m. (GOLF)
European PGA Tour Golf
DP World Tour Championship, Third Round. 3 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)
