Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021

Basketball

NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

College Basketball

Bellarmine at Gonzaga. 6 p.m. 6.1 (ROOT)

NBA Basketball

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns. 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

College Basketball Live Scoreboard

9 p.m. (ESPN2)

College Basketball

Michigan at UNLV. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Football

College Football

Memphis at Houston. 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Golf

European PGA Tour Golf

DP World Tour Championship, Third Round. 11 p.m. (GOLF)

European PGA Tour Golf

DP World Tour Championship, Third Round. 3 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)

