ESPN’s Dick Vitale to return for showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 UCLA

It’s already a Final Four rematch that will likely serve as a meeting between the country’s top-ranked teams. Now a national audience has a third reason to tune in to next week’s showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA.

According to an ESPN release, Hall of Fame college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will return to the call for Tuesday’s game between the Bulldogs and Bruins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Vitale will be accompanied by broadcast partner Dave O’Brien for the 7 p.m. PT tipoff on ESPN.

Vitale’s unmistakable voice has been absent from the college basketball scene since the longtime analyst was diagnosed with lymphoma one month ago. Vitale is also three months removed from undergoing surgeries to remove melanoma.

Tuesday’s game will mark the start of his 43rd season as a college basketball analyst.

“My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy,” Vitale said in the ESPN release. “Knowing I’ll be courtside with all my buddies and calling No. 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for. To all of you I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart’ for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts.

“They gave me energy and lifted me up at time that is not fun city – chemo for six months. To my ESPN family, starting with Jimmy Pitaro – I love you all. I’m so proud to start my 43rd year on Tuesday. Lastly, to the fans – you have given me a career that has exceeded any dream I’ve ever had.”

Vitale is still undergoing a six-month chemotherapy treatment plan that began in early November, according to the release.

The 82-year-old Vitale has worked dozens of Gonzaga games over the years and was an analyst for ESPN at the West Coast Conference Tournament championship every year from 2016-20.

In a video post from his Twitter account on Sunday, Vitale gave the top-ranked Bulldogs high praise after their double-digit win over then No. 5 Texas.

“I’ll tell you one thing, the Zags are as good as ever,” Vitale said. “Think about this, they beat a really good, not an average, a really good Texas team wire to wire. And you ready for this? Mr. (Chet) Holmgren, that’s the young guy, the 7-foot-plus kid who’s a super talent – all kinds of versatility. Ready for this? He had two points and it went easy.

“I’ll tell you what, that tells you their dominance. It also tells you this kid is more than a guy who’s just going to go score. He doesn’t care about scoring, he cares about winning. And Drew Timme, the inside player, are you serious?”

In the video, Vitale also indicated he could be back on the sidelines soon with a successful chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.

“Why is it a big day?” Vitale said. “Because if I do well, which I hope and pray I will, the doctors are going to clear me to start doing games between my treatments.”