On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Basketball, college men

Noon: UMass at UNC Greensboro CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Liberty at Iona ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Weber St. at Ball St. CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Hofstra at Maryland FS1

6 p.m.: Bellarmine at Gonzaga Root/SWX

7 p.m.: Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St. ESPNU

9:30 p.m.: Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix ESPN

Curling

3 p.m.: Men’s And Women’s Finals NBC Sports

Football, college

5 p.m.: Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Memphis at Houston ESPN2

6 p.m.: Air Force at Nevada FS1

6 p.m.: Arizona at Washington St. Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at UNLV CBS Sports

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship Golf

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at CSUN 700-AM

6 p.m.: Bellarmine at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Football, college

4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington St. 920-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Atlanta NBA

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland Root

Boxing

4 p.m.: Prelims: Undercard Bouts … ESPN2

Cross-country, college

7 a.m.: NCAA Division I Championship ESPNU

Curling

3 p.m.: Men’s And Women’s Finals … NBC Sports

Football, college

9 a.m.: Michigan St. at Ohio St. ABC

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson ESPN

9 a.m.: Iowa St. at Oklahoma Fox 28

9 a.m.: UMass at Army CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN2

11 a.m.: Illinois at Iowa FS1

11 a.m.: Montana St. at Montana Root

11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame NBC

Noon: Washington at Colorado Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Alabama CBS

12:30 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin ABC

12:30 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Navy CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Louisiana at Liberty ESPNU

1 p.m.: UCLA at USC Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas FS1

4 p.m.: Auburn at South Carolina ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah ABC

4:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Tennessee ESPNU

5 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech Fox 28

5 p.m.: Wyoming at Utah St. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: UL Monroe at LSU ESPN2

6 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise St. FS1

7:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Oregon St. ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship Golf

10:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

1 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Toronto NHL

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Leicester City NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa NBC Sports

7 a.m.: West Ham United at Wolverhampton USA

Soccer, women

9 a.m.: NWSL Championship: Washington at Chicago …………. CBS

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

11:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington vs. TBA (if EWU wins on 11/19) 920-AM

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. TBA (if EWU loses on 11/19) 700-AM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Idaho at Idaho St. 92.5-FM

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland St. 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Qatar Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Norfolk St. at Xavier FS1

11:30 a.m.: UMass at Ball St. CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Southern U. at Nebraska ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: LMU at Florida St. CBS Sports

5 p.m.: SMU at Missouri CBS Sports

10 p.m.: Pepperdine at Fresno St. CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN

1 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga SWX

Curling

3 p.m.: Men’s And Women’s Finals NBC Sports

Field hockey, college

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPNU

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Baltimore at Chicago CBS

10 a.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Las Vegas CBS

1:25 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic GOLF

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root

Horse racing

1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Everton at Manchester City NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur NBC Sports

Noon: MLS Playoffs: N.Y. City FC at Atlanta United ABC

2:30 p.m.: MLS Playoff: Portland at Minnesota United ESPN

Volleyball, college women

11 a.m.: St. John’s at Creighton FS1

Noon: Oregon St. at Washington St. Pac-12

2 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers 1080-AM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga …………………………………………………… 790-AM

All events subject to change

