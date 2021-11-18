On the Air
Thu., Nov. 18, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Basketball, college men
Noon: UMass at UNC Greensboro CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Liberty at Iona ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Weber St. at Ball St. CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Hofstra at Maryland FS1
6 p.m.: Bellarmine at Gonzaga Root/SWX
7 p.m.: Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St. ESPNU
9:30 p.m.: Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix ESPN
Curling
3 p.m.: Men’s And Women’s Finals NBC Sports
Football, college
5 p.m.: Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Memphis at Houston ESPN2
6 p.m.: Air Force at Nevada FS1
6 p.m.: Arizona at Washington St. Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at UNLV CBS Sports
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship Golf
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship Golf
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at CSUN 700-AM
6 p.m.: Bellarmine at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Football, college
4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington St. 920-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Atlanta NBA
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland Root
Boxing
4 p.m.: Prelims: Undercard Bouts … ESPN2
Cross-country, college
7 a.m.: NCAA Division I Championship ESPNU
Curling
3 p.m.: Men’s And Women’s Finals … NBC Sports
Football, college
9 a.m.: Michigan St. at Ohio St. ABC
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson ESPN
9 a.m.: Iowa St. at Oklahoma Fox 28
9 a.m.: UMass at Army CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN2
11 a.m.: Illinois at Iowa FS1
11 a.m.: Montana St. at Montana Root
11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame NBC
Noon: Washington at Colorado Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Alabama CBS
12:30 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin ABC
12:30 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Navy CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Louisiana at Liberty ESPNU
1 p.m.: UCLA at USC Fox 28
2:30 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas FS1
4 p.m.: Auburn at South Carolina ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah ABC
4:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Tennessee ESPNU
5 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech Fox 28
5 p.m.: Wyoming at Utah St. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: UL Monroe at LSU ESPN2
6 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise St. FS1
7:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Oregon St. ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship Golf
10:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Toronto NHL
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Leicester City NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa NBC Sports
7 a.m.: West Ham United at Wolverhampton USA
Soccer, women
9 a.m.: NWSL Championship: Washington at Chicago …………. CBS
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
11:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington vs. TBA (if EWU wins on 11/19) 920-AM
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. TBA (if EWU loses on 11/19) 700-AM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Idaho at Idaho St. 92.5-FM
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland St. 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Qatar Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Norfolk St. at Xavier FS1
11:30 a.m.: UMass at Ball St. CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Southern U. at Nebraska ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: LMU at Florida St. CBS Sports
5 p.m.: SMU at Missouri CBS Sports
10 p.m.: Pepperdine at Fresno St. CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: Texas at Tennessee ESPN
1 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga SWX
Curling
3 p.m.: Men’s And Women’s Finals NBC Sports
Field hockey, college
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship ESPNU
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Baltimore at Chicago CBS
10 a.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Las Vegas CBS
1:25 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic GOLF
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root
Horse racing
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Everton at Manchester City NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur NBC Sports
Noon: MLS Playoffs: N.Y. City FC at Atlanta United ABC
2:30 p.m.: MLS Playoff: Portland at Minnesota United ESPN
Volleyball, college women
11 a.m.: St. John’s at Creighton FS1
Noon: Oregon St. at Washington St. Pac-12
2 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers 1080-AM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga …………………………………………………… 790-AM
All events subject to change
