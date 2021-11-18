This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 18, 2021
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
2. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Dark Hours,” Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
4. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
5. “Never,” Ken Follett (Viking)
6. “Better Off Dead,” Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
7. “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)
8. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)
9. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “Final Spin: A Novel,” Jocko Willink (St. Martin’s)
Nonfiction
1. “Will,” Will Smith (Penguin Press)
2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)
3. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul,” Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
4. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber and David Wengrow (FSG){&end}
5. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
6. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)
7. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope,” Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
8. “From Paycheck to Purpose: The Clear Path to Doing Work You Love,” Ken Coleman (Ramsey)
9. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present,” Paul McCartney (Liveright)
10. “Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive,” Philipp Dettmer (Random House)
