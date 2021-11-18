First measurable snowfall of the season expected in Spokane overnight Thursday

The first winter storm of the year is set to blow into Spokane Thursday night with a small snowfall and slick roads.

The National Weather Service Spokane issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday at 4 p.m. through 10 a.m. Friday. Rain and snow are expected to fall overnight and into the morning, said Laurie Nisbet, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

“It’s the first snowfall in the Spokane area,” she said. “It’s going to be really dependent on where you are in elevation as to how much snow you’re going to get.”

Less than an inch of snow is expected in downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake while the South Hill, Newman Lake, Airway Heights and other areas at a slightly higher elevation could get 2 to 3 inches, she said.

“It’s a very tricky forecast as to where the rain-snow line is going to be,” Nisbet said.

Currently, the roads are warm, Nisbet said, so it may take a few hours for the roads to cool down Thursday night and the snow to start accumulating.

The majority of the snow likely will fall late Thursday night and early Friday morning and could have a significant impact on the Friday morning commute, Nisbet said.

“Allow a little extra time, slow down,” Nisbet said, adding if working from home is an option “just stay home.”

“If you’re running errands, do them tomorrow afternoon instead of first thing in the morning,” Nisbet said.

While snow likely will accumulate Friday morning, it should melt as the day warms with a high in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be warmer and dry with highs around 40 degrees and light winds, Nisbet said.

“It’s just time to start putting your mind on this is winter,” Nisbet said. “We’ve got to prepare and drive for the conditions.”