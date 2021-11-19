Cold case solved: Police identify the deceased John Reigh Hoff of killing Candy Rogers in 1959

The 62-year mystery of who killed a 9-year-old Spokane girl has been solved.

In a news conference Friday morning, the Spokane Police Department said John Reigh Hoff raped and killed Candice “Candy” Elaine Rogers in 1959.

Police used DNA evidence to help solve the case. Hoff killed himself with a gunshot to the head on June 30, 1970, according to Spokane Daily Chronicle archives. He had lived on the 5000 block of West Rosewood Avenue and died at Holy Family Hospital.

Rogers, a fourth-grader at Holmes Elementary School, went missing the night of March 6, 1959, while selling Camp Fire mints near her home on West Mission Avenue.

At the time Hoff was 20.

Hoff ran into trouble as a youth, according to stories in the Spokane Daily Chronicle dated from 1955. Hoff was 16 years old in 1955 when he escaped from a state boys’ training camp near Olympia. Authorities captured Hoff and three other boys near Yakima.

By 1959, he was a killer, but police did not suspect him in the Rogers slaying.

His trouble continued into the 1960s even as he married and started a family.

Hoff’s surviving wife and daughter assisted police in solving the cold case by submitting DNA samples, said Spokane police Det. Zac Storment.

Hundreds of volunteers and police from just about every law enforcement agency combed the area by foot, horseback, car and aircraft from the Fort George Wright bridge to Nine Mile Falls.

Three Fairchild Air Force Base airmen searching in a helicopter for the blond-haired, blue-eyed Rogers died the day after she went missing when the chopper flew into high-voltage lines above the Spokane River.

Rogers’ body was found March 22 – 16 days after her family reported her missing – about 3 1/2 miles northwest of Spokane Falls Community College under a pile of pine needles and boughs about 200 yards from an abandoned rock quarry and 130 feet off Old Trails Road.

Investigators at the time said she had been sexually assaulted before she was strangled with a piece of her petticoat. Another length of the petticoat had been used to bind her legs together.

Relatives and friends told The Spokesman-Review shortly after Rogers went missing that Rogers was shy.

Rogers’ Blue Bird leader, Marvin Melvin, said she was “shy but very friendly.”

Holmes Elementary School Principal Jack Allbaugh described her as a “sweet, well-mannered little girl – reliable, dependent and an excellent school citizen, certainly not the type to do anything to worry anyone.”