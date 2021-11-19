Difference makers: Max Borghi rushes for career-high in final home game

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Max Borghi

Take a bow, Borghi. The Cougars’ standout tailback had his most productive rushing outing of an exceptional four-year stay on the Palouse, racking up 139 yards on 16 carries (an average of 8.7 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns to push his career scoring total to 39 TDs, the second most in program history. Borghi tallied five carries that went 10 yards or longer, including a 43-yard third-quarter outside run in which he showed off his next-level acceleration.

Travell Harris/ Calvin Jackson Jr.WSU’s electrifying slotback tandem combined for 228 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns apiece. Playing their final games in Pullman, Harris and Jackson were consistently left in single coverage and made the Wildcats pay with catches of 78, 43, 32 and 31 yards.

Jahad WoodsThe sixth-year linebacker, already WSU’s record-holder in games started (49), moved into a tie for most appearances in a Cougars uniform, playing in his 53rd game. Woods exhibited his high motor and made plays all over the field, registering a game-high 12 tackles – eight solo – along with 1.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage and an impressive, stretching interception late in the game. He also stripped a ball away from Arizona RB Stevie Rocker to move into a tie atop the WSU leaderboard for forced fumbles.